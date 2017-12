According to Dave Meltzer with WWE’s contract expiring next year with USA they’re are trying to sell the network NXT. If USA officials are sold on NXT WWE is hoping to downsize Raw back to two hours. USA wouldn’t be losing the 5 hour air time if this deal goes through. Raw would be 2 hours, SDL 2 hours, and NXT an hour on Wed nights.

NXT will air on the USA network next week at 7 pm.

