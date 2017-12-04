Reason for the Paige/El Patron break up?

While appearing on Konnan’s podcast, Alberto El Patron confirmed reports that he and Paige have broken up.

El Patron claims the split was due to them living so far apart and not being able to see each other with their busy schedules. He also said “they” wouldn’t allow her to come to San Antonio, referring to WWE.

Patron said the split happened weeks ago and their relationship had a lot of stress because they were always in-and-out of the media and they decided it was time to break up.

