PCW “Refuse to Lose” Results – 12/1/17 – Wilmington, California

-Terry Funk had to withdraw from the show for personal reasons.

1. Joe Graves defeated Brody King

2. Alexander Hammerstone vs. Brian Cage (No Contest)

3. Ethan Page defeated Kikutaro

4. ACH defeated Mecha Wolf

5. Jacob Fatu defeated Willie Mack

6. PCW Light Heavyweight Championship Match

Douglas James (c) defeated Zack Saber Jr.

7. Joseph defeated The Sandman

8. PCW Heavyweight Championship Match

Penta El Zero M defeated John Hennigan (c) ==>

For PCW Ultra “ANNIVERSARY 2K18” On January 19, 2018, the US return of The Great Muta was announced.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)