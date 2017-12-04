Black Label Pro Wrestling “1st of Tha Month” Results – 12/1/17 – Crown Point, Indiana

1. Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara

2. Dominic Garrini defeated Arik Cannon

3. Sage Phillips defeated Suge D

4. Gunner Miller defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Carnies (Nick Iggy and Kerry Awful) and Tripp Cassidy defeated Kevin Lee Davidson, Danny Adams, and Kevin Ku

6. Team Edward (Gangrel and Kevin Thorn) vs. Team Jacob (Jonathan Wolf and Air Wolf)

7. 8-Person Chaos Scramble Match

Mance Warner defeated Nick Cutler, Darin Corbin, Allie Kat, Matt Knicks, Space Monkey, Shane Sabre, and Stevie Fierce

8. Gary J defeated Eric Ryan

9. PWI International Heavyweight Championship Match

CW Anderson (c) defeated Everett Connors

10. Black Label Pro Championship Tournament Finals

Tom Lawlor defeated AJ Gray

