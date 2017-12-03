WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 12/2/17 – Merida, Yucatan, Mexico

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn

2. Mojo Rawley and Rowan defeated Tye Dillinger and Zack Ryder

3. Randy Orton defeated Rusev

4. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya

5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin and The New Day

6. WWE United States Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and Sin Cara

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal

