WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 12/1/17 – Mexico City, Mexico

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn

2. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Sin Cara and Tye Dillinger

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya

4. Randy Orton defeated Rusev

5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin and The New Day

6. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal

