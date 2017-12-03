WWE Raw Live Event Results – 12/2/17 – Salt Lake City, Utah

1. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, and Dash Wilder

3. Asuka defeated Alicia Fox

4. Elias defeated Jason Jordan

5. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)

6. Tag Team Match (w/Mickie James as the Special Guest Referee)

Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

7. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Shield defeated Samoa Joe and The Bar

