1. Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza

2. Liv Morgan defeated Jessica Elaban

3. Boa defeated Tian Bing

4. Buddy Murphy defeated Brennan Williams

5. Moustache Mountain defeated TM-61

6. Kona Reeves defeated Christopher Dijak

7. Nikki Cross defeated Vanessa Borne

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Pete Dunne and The Authors of Pain defeated Heavy Machinery and Wolfgang

