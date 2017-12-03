WRESTLE-1 “Shining Winter 2017 – Day 1” Results – 12/2/17 – Yokohama, Japan

Dec 3, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Masayuki Mitomi defeated Tugutaka Sato

2. Andy Wu defeated Drunk Andy

3. NEW ERA (Daike Inaba and Seiki Yoshioka) defeated Masayuki Kono and NOSAWA Rongai

4. Jiro Kuroshio defeated Manabu Soya

5. Yuji Hino and Jake Omen defeated Kaz Hayashi and Shuji Kondo

6. UWA World Trios Championship Match
NEW ERA (Koji Doi, Kumagoro, and Takanori Ito) defeated Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino, Yusuke Kodama, and Seigo Tachibana) (c)

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Alberto El Patron talks Paige’s WWE return, possible MMA return, Swagger, BFG, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal