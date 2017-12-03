WRESTLE-1 “Shining Winter 2017 – Day 1” Results – 12/2/17 – Yokohama, Japan

1. Masayuki Mitomi defeated Tugutaka Sato

2. Andy Wu defeated Drunk Andy

3. NEW ERA (Daike Inaba and Seiki Yoshioka) defeated Masayuki Kono and NOSAWA Rongai

4. Jiro Kuroshio defeated Manabu Soya

5. Yuji Hino and Jake Omen defeated Kaz Hayashi and Shuji Kondo

6. UWA World Trios Championship Match

NEW ERA (Koji Doi, Kumagoro, and Takanori Ito) defeated Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino, Yusuke Kodama, and Seigo Tachibana) (c)

