Video: Despite demotion attempt, home of Wrestlemania 3 still standing

freep.com

The Pontiac Silverdome was scheduled to fall on Sunday, but the first detonation failed to bring down the upper section of the structure.

Officials with Detroit-based Adamo Group, the demolition company, said it did weaken the Silverdome, and it could still fall, but the timetable is uncertain.

Rick Cuppetilli, executive vice president with Adamo, said 10% of the explosive charges failed to go off due to wiring issue. These were in 8 key locations.

“Unless we find something in the next few hours researching the wiring, we will take it down mechanically,” Cuppetilli said. “We haven’t found the wire yet. It’s going to take us a while to research it all.”

Excavators will be used this week to take out the structure unless gravity causes it to fall on its own before then, Cuppetilli said.

So far there are no plans for a second explosion attempt.

