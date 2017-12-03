The Rock on His Possible Presidential Run in 2020: ‘I’m Watching Very Intently’

In an interview with InStyle Magazine, The Rock confirmed that he’s still considering getting into politics. He has consistently been discussed as a possible candidate for the 2020 Presidential Election.

The Rock told InStyle Magazine, “Where we’re at right now is just quietly observing everything happening on the political landscape, and when the next election comes along … I will be watching very intently.”

In the same interview, The Rock discussed the need for the current President, to listen to the professional athletes that have demonstrated one form of protest or another. NFL players have kneeled during the National Anthem since the beginning of the 2016 season, and members of recent World Championship teams (New England Patriots, Chicago Cubs, and Golden State Warriors) have declined visits to the White House; teams typically attend the White House as a whole group, to be congratulated by the President, and the President is usually presented with a jersey from the championship team.

Says The Rock, “When there are so many polarizing perspectives and anger, what gnaws at my gut is the lack of leadership that wants to bring everybody together and listen. I believe in dialogue. Sometimes you’ve got to get down and dirty and have these tough conversations. And not just within your political parties. So, for example, you know the latest issue is our national anthem and individual NFL players who want to kneel—and also the pro basketball players and [Golden State Warrior] Steph Curry refusing his invitation to the White House. Steph is a very good buddy of mine—I know him and his family. And at the time when he declined the offer, I felt like it was our president’s perfect opportunity to say, “Now you must come to the White House and sit down with me, and I must hear you and understand you.”

SOURCES: InStyle Magazine, The Hill

