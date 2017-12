NEW “Internet Wars 2017” Results – 12/2/17 – Herdorf, Germany

1. Aziz Adamant defeated Janni “Zickezacke” Jarruk

2. Fast Time Moodo defeated Tom LaRuffa

3. Jack Wilder and Dante Kennedy defeated Tyler Slate and Yuri Gromow

4. NEW World Internet Championship – Steel Cage Match

T-K-O (w/ Juvenile X) (c) defeated Boris Pain

5. Nathan Wolf and Georg “Schorschi” Gwärch defeated “Shizo” Rik Stawart and Scott Iron

6. Marc Empire besiegt Danylo Orlow

7. Team Turbulence (Tommy Tornado and Tommy Torpedo) defeated Tommy Blue Eyes and Dom Black

8. #1 Contender (NEW World Heavyweight Championship) Match

Mexx vs. Juvenile X (w/ T-K-O) (No Contest)

9. NEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Maveric Cross and Mexx besiegen Juvenile X and T-K-O (c)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)