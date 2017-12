Christy Hemme posts a pregnant photo

On September 8, 2017, Hemme announced on YouTube that she’s expecting quadruplets, 3 boys and a girl, due in January 2018. In October 25, 2017, she revealed the names of her quadruplets: Hemme Lee Patterson, Jagger James Patterson, Quinn Eugene Patterson, and Sunni Sue Patterson

