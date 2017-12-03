Alexa Bliss talks about her time in NXT

“There’s nobody there to hold your hand like there is in NXT and guide you, so you have to really make the most of everything and take it upon yourself to put in the extra work and make sure that you’re striving to get better every single day. Everything’s about evolving and making the most of every opportunity. I try to make the most out of every one, because with anything if you don’t make the most out of an opportunity a lot of times those opportunities don’t come back. So, I’ve been very fortunate with WWE to have the opportunity to hold both titles and have been successful, so far. It’s just up to me to keep evolving and keep going.”

source: app.com





