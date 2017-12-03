AAW “Legacy” Results – 12/2/17 – Lasalle, Illinois
1. Allysin Kay defeated Samantha Heights
2. 3-Way Match
AR Fox defeated Sammy Guevara and Myron Reed
3. ACH vs. Matt Riddle (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)
4. Four-Way Tag Team Match
Trey Miguel and Steven Wolf defeated Oi4K (Dave Crist and Jake Crist), PACO and Ace Perry, and The Hooligans (Devin and Mason Cutter) (8:45)
5. Trevor Lee vs. The Hurricane (No Contest)
6. Wrstling (David Starr and Trevor Lee) defeated Jimmy Jacobs and The Hurricane
7. Eight-Man Tag Team Elimination Match
Brubaker, Bucky Collins, Jake Something, and Kobe Durst defeated Zero Gravity (CJ Esparza and Brett Gakiya), Mike Hartenbauer, and Cody Rice
8. AAW Heritage Championship Match
Zima Ion (c) defeated Ethan Page
9. AAW Tag Team Championship Match
The Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett) (c) defeated Keith Lee and Shane Strickland
10. AAW Women’s Championship Tournament Finals – 3 Way-Match
Jessicka Havok defeated Rachel Ellering and Ivelisse (7:18)