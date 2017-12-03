AAW “Legacy” Results – 12/2/17 – Lasalle, Illinois

1. Allysin Kay defeated Samantha Heights

2. 3-Way Match

AR Fox defeated Sammy Guevara and Myron Reed

3. ACH vs. Matt Riddle (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)

4. Four-Way Tag Team Match

Trey Miguel and Steven Wolf defeated Oi4K (Dave Crist and Jake Crist), PACO and Ace Perry, and The Hooligans (Devin and Mason Cutter) (8:45)

5. Trevor Lee vs. The Hurricane (No Contest)

6. Wrstling (David Starr and Trevor Lee) defeated Jimmy Jacobs and The Hurricane

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Brubaker, Bucky Collins, Jake Something, and Kobe Durst defeated Zero Gravity (CJ Esparza and Brett Gakiya), Mike Hartenbauer, and Cody Rice

8. AAW Heritage Championship Match

Zima Ion (c) defeated Ethan Page

9. AAW Tag Team Championship Match

The Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett) (c) defeated Keith Lee and Shane Strickland

10. AAW Women’s Championship Tournament Finals – 3 Way-Match

Jessicka Havok defeated Rachel Ellering and Ivelisse (7:18)

