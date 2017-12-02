WWE NXT Live Event Results – 12/1/17 – Altoona, Pennsylvania (Includes NXT Taping Spoilers)
1. The Street Profits defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli
2. Lars Sullivan defeated No Way Jose
3. Ruby Riott defeated Sonya Deville
4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Eric Young and Killian Dain
5. Aleister Black defeated Chad Lail
6. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Ember Moon defeated Bianca Belair
7. NXT Championship – Triple Threat Match
Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Adam Cole and Roderick Strong
