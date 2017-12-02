NXT Takeover: Philadelphia tickets on sale

Tickets for the NXT Takeover: Philadelphia which will be part of the Royal Rumble weekend are now on sale at NXTTickets.com.

The show will take place on Saturday, January 27 at the Wells Fargo Center on the eve of the Royal Rumble. Tickets are available for $20, $40, $55, $85, $110, $125, and $300 for ringside.

The last Takeover, WarGames on the eve of the Survivor Series was far from being sold out with many empty seats and sections on the side of the hard camera.

Tickets for the NXT television tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta are also currently on sale through NXTTickets.com.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)