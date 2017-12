NJPW “World Tag League 2017 – Day 11” Results – 12/1/17 – Toyohashi, Japan

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Beretta, and Chucky T) defeated War Machine (Raymond Rowe and Hanson), David Finlay, and Katsuya Kitamura

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and El Desperado) defeated Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa, and Leo Tonga)

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, and Henare defeated Michael Elgin, Jeff Cobb, and Tomoyuki Oka

4. World Tag League 2017 – Block A

Bullet Club (Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi) [4] defeated TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) [4]

5. World Tag League 2017 – Block A

Los Ingobernables (EVIL and SANADA) [4] defeated Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi [2]

6. World Tag League 2017 – Block A

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka) [4] defeated Juice Robinson and Sami Callihan [6]

7. World Tag League 2017 – Block A

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI) [4] defeated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens) [4]

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Gedo) defeated Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi)

—

World Tag League 2017 Standings:

Block A

1. Juice Robinson & Sami Callihan [6]

1. Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi [6]

1. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI [6]

1. Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka [6]

1. EVIL & SANADA [6]

6. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens [4]

7. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima [4]

8. Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi [2]

Block B

1. Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr. [6]

1. Raymond Rowe & Hanson [6]

1. Beretta & Chucky T [6]

1. Tama Tonga & Tanga Roa [6]

5. Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb [4]

6. Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano [4]

7. Togi Makabe & Henare [0]

7. David Finlay & Katsuya Kitamura [0]

