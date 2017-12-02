First teaser trailer for the HBO/WWE Andre The Giant documentary

HBO has released a teaser trailer of the upcoming Andre The Giant documentary which is being produced in conjunction with WWE and Bill Simmons Media Group.

The documentary was announced 10 months ago by Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Producer, and Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports. Directing this documentary will be Emmy-Award winning director and producer Jason Hehir and will feature never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews for a comprehensive and intimate portrait of one of WWE’s most beloved, yet largely unknown figures. Interviews will include WWE Superstars, sports and entertainment executives, athletes, media, family, friends and associates.

You can see the teaser below.

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)