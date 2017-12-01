X-Pac talks WWE sexual harassment & Mick Foley’s Penis Plex pitch

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman guested on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” and spoke about sexual harassment in the WWE, Charles Manson & how the Penis Plex came to be!

The WWE was before it’s time in terms of sexual harassment training



“I’ve been through all of this 25 years ago in WWE…they brought in after all the stuff that, different things happened. You know there was the steroid trial you know and all that but around the same time there were also different—other allegations. Well not so much allegations but you know…This ladies name was Lisa Wolf, and she was from HR, and this was obviously way before it was a publicly traded company…you’re bringing this lady in who has a meeting with us, and tells us, and there’s really, you know the female co-workers or, okay say the seamstresses or the different females that work there, were told ‘you can’t tell her she has a nice dress’ you know, and just even things like that. But it was stuff that was gone over and addressed that long ago, like 25 years ago in the WWE.”

The time the 68 year old Sheik nearly burned to death



“I was looking at that picture of The Sheik getting caught in the fire… They did this match where they had the ropes all on fire all the way around, but some knucklehead didn’t understand that it sucks all the f–king oxygen out of the middle, and the whole f–king thing started melting, and everyone jumped out, but he’s got like two fake hips and he’s already 68 years old, and he can’t get out of the ring Kev. And the f–king ring’s melting as he’s in there. And finally his— Sabu goes in there and gets him out, and that’s right before I met him, and he was all f–king burnt up and shit on the airplane when I met him…just still going, scaring people.”

How Mick Foley pitched the Penis Plex to Joey Ryan!



“Some people hate this, some people think this is blasphemy for wrestling… I get the biggest kick out of people getting upset about that sh-t… This was all Mick’s idea. Mick came up to Joey and he’s going, ‘I got this idea if you’re ok with it! I’ll grab your cock, and then you flip me.”

Sean gives insight as to why Killer Kowalski’s body became “whacked out”



Keven: “I remember Killer Kowalski when he was old in wrestling. I mean the fact that he would still pick guys up for a body slam.”

Sean: “And that’s after he became a vegetarian. He stopped eating meat and went vegetarian cold turkey, and it really whacked his body out.”

Sean thinks Charles Manson could have gotten out of Backlund’s Chickenwing



Keven: “Sean I’ll ask you, do you think because of his deal with the devil that he could get out of Mr. Backlund’s Chickenwing?”

Sean: “I think he could just because he’s so fucking scrawny…ya he could just f–king slide right out. He’s all skin and bones.”

Keven: “So the Shawn Michaels’ Superkick. What would we prescribe to Manson? Because Maria and I are big fans of the Shawn Michaels Superkick…he just throws a nice kick to your chin. Sweet Chin Music. knocks you out. What would you say? Powerbomb? Diesel’s Powerbomb. He goes up seven feet in the air he’s gone. What would you say Sean? What was the best move on Manson? Come on Sean you’ve only been doing this for 30 years.”

Sean: “Ya Tombstone.”

Keven: “Tombstone. Like legit Tombstone. From The Undertaker.

Sean: “Kane, Undertaker. Ya.”

Sean decides that Manson should have been finished by the Powerbomb



Keven: “What is the move that finishes off Manson? The best one?”

Sean: “The Powerbomb…or the Chokeslam.”

Keven: “Who delivers the Powerbomb?”

Sean: “I don’t know…I would take the Powerbomb with the f–king— Last Ride where he jacks you up over his head.”

—

