Who is next for NXT champion Cien Almas?

Dec 1, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

William Regal has announced the plan to determine NXT Champion Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas’ Opponent at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia. In a video released today by WWE, Regal announces that there will be a new challenger for Almas due to Drew McIntyre’s injury.

The challenger will be determined via a series of four matches, and the winners will battle in a Fatal Four-Way to earn the spot. The singles matches will be:

* Kassius Ohno vs. Velveteen Dream
* Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole
* Killian Dain vs. Trent Seven
* Roderick Strong vs. Lars Sullivan

