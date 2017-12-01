Who is next for NXT champion Cien Almas?

William Regal has announced the plan to determine NXT Champion Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas’ Opponent at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia. In a video released today by WWE, Regal announces that there will be a new challenger for Almas due to Drew McIntyre’s injury.

The challenger will be determined via a series of four matches, and the winners will battle in a Fatal Four-Way to earn the spot. The singles matches will be:

* Kassius Ohno vs. Velveteen Dream

* Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole

* Killian Dain vs. Trent Seven

* Roderick Strong vs. Lars Sullivan

