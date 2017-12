Viewership for Impact Wrestling and Total Divas

– Total Divas drew 548,000 viewers for episode four of season seven titled The Divas Divide, down 81,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast.

– Impact did 255,000 viewers on POP this week, recovering from the 169,000 of Thanksgiving day.

