Tribute to the Troops to be taped this Tuesday from Naval Base San Diego

WWE will be taping the annual Tribute to the Troops show this coming Tuesday at Naval Base San Diego, with the two-hour special airing on Thursday, December 14 at 8PM on USA Network.

While in San Diego, WWE Superstars will spend time giving back to military personnel and their families. Activities include a Be a STAR bullying prevention rally, as well as hospital visits and military outreach initiatives at various installations including Naval Base San Diego, Naval Air Station North Island and San Diego Naval Medical Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome WWE for their 15th annual Tribute to the Troops celebration continuing what has become a great tradition during the holiday season,” said Naval Base San Diego Commanding Officer, Capt. Roy Love. “The servicemen and women of San Diego could not be more excited, and look forward to participating in this inspirational event.”

This is the 15th annual Tribute to the Troops, which started back in 2003 doing shows in Iraq and Afghanistan, then moving the show to the United States after the wars were effectively over.

“It is a privilege to honor our servicemen and women for their commitment and sacrifice to our nation,” said WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. “Tribute to the Troops is our most meaningful show of the year and we are proud to continue the tradition at Naval Base San Diego.”

WWE will then go live with Smackdown at the Valley View Casino Center later in the day.

