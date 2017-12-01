The Rack Radio Show Podcast Discussing Bullet Club “All In” Idea, Smackdown & More

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*WWE Tribute to the Troops Announced

*WWE Studios Expanding

*Impact Wrestling Changes Trademark Policy

*New PPV Schedule

*Impact Wrestling Knockout Asks for Release

And More!

We looked at the announcement of the possibly of Cody & The Young Bucks presenting an “All In” show in 2018. We will talk about will it work, what will make it successful & More.

We also had the Smackdown Throwdown featuring the Riott Squad in action, the Fashion Police presenting SAW, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in the main event and more. Plus we gave you the NXT Rundown featuring the WWE UK talent in action, Peyton Royce vs Kairi Sane & More.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack113017.mp3

