Source: Knockout requests release from Impact Wrestling

Laurel Van Ness (Chelsea Green) reportedly requested for her release from the company after the most recent set of television tapings. Impact Wrestling has not granted her release yet, but is expected to do so shortly. Van Ness signed with the company back in June of 2016, and is currently in the tournament to crown the newest Knockouts Champion after Gail Kim retired and vacated the title. If released, she will join MJ Jenkins, Madison Rayne, and Taryn Terrell as Knockout departures.

source: squaredcirclesirens.com





