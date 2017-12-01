Ronda Rousey releases video showing her training at the WWE Performance Center

A new video from Ronda Rousey plugging her brand new soon-to-be-launched website RondaRousey.com has quick cuts of her wrestling training, including at the WWE Performance Center.

The quick-fire video cuts shows her doing weight and conditioning training at the state-of-the-art WWE facility in Orlando and wrestling with Natalya at Brian Kendrick’s gym. There are also scenes of doing judo with her husband, a sneak peek of her wedding, and others.

Rousey was said to have started wrestling training a few months ago but these are the first public images released of the former UFC champion doing that. Unlike with other stars, WWE opted not to feature Rousey when she visited the WWE Performance Center.

You can see the video below.

Our launch date is getting closer every day! Here's the latest preview for https://t.co/PsLSibFNz9 #RondaRouseyDOTcom pic.twitter.com/8T4RPxfANw — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) December 1, 2017





