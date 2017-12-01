Matt Hardy fully transforms into his broken and woken gimmick

Matt Hardy has gone back to his broken gimmick on Twitter and it seems that going forward, he will resume playing the character that shot him to new heights at Impact Wrestling.

With the news that Anthem is dropping the fight over the trademark, Hardy quickly snapped into the popular character and directed Señor Benjamin, to “procure his coat of battle” as the Great War “has begun on a new plane.”

He then tweeted from the Vanguard1 Twitter account, which has been lifeless since February, posting a GIF of a computerized boot-up sequence.

Hardy also posted a video on YouTube showing him getting his coat from Señor Benjamin, which you can see below.

