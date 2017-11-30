Music producer Jim Johnston released after three decades with WWE

Music composer Jim Johnston, who has worked with WWE since 1985 and who created some of the most iconic wrestling themes, has been released by the company after his contract was not renewed. The news was originally reported by Twitter user @ThemeTitan_.

Throughout the decades working for WWE, Johnston produced themes for The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Ultimate Warrior, D-Generation X, Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Brock Lesnar, and many others.

Apart from producing theme songs, Johnston also worked on pay-per-view themes, music that accompanied recaps or feuds, tributes, etc. His work is published on several WWE CDs that were released over the years, selling nearly 6 million units.

Unfortunately for Johnston, the arrival of the duo CFO$ meant that they were tasked with producing the new songs for the new Superstars, taking away his primary job. CFO$ are behind the popular themes of Superstars like Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks, Samoa Joe, and others.

CFO$ were brought in by WWE Music Group General Manager Neil Lawi, the former Columbia Records Vice President who has been with the company since 2005.

