Mick Foley talks about his new book Saint Mick

“When I started the writing process, I realized that I was kind of going to some dark, really personal places. I had to describe the need for this iconic figure in my life before you could realize how fulfilling it was. And I realized it was, by far, my most personal book and in some ways it was a love letter not only to my own childhood, but, to my younger children, in particular and the joy we had shared in celebrating Christmas’ together, traditions, and also the arrival of Santa Claus into our lives. I think people are enjoying it but there’s still part of me that kind of wishes I’d just published 100 copies and handed them out to friends and family.”

source: sportingnews.com

