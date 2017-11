Ford has announced they will be suing John Cena for selling his $500,000 2017 Ford GT which was a violation of their contract that Cena must keep the vehicle for at least 2 years before selling it.

Ford also issued a statement

“Mr Cena has unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle. Ford has suffered additional damages and losses, including but not limited to loss of brand value.”

