Angle on Strowman: “I give him a lot of credit for being able to pick up the business so quickly”

Nov 30, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“Braun is one of a kind. I actually told Braun this last week. If he stays healthy, he can be up there eventually, in years’ time, with Undertaker as one of the best big men in the business. You have to remember that this guy wasn’t an athlete-athlete. He was a Strongman competitor. It’s hard to believe that he’s as athletic and has the psychology like I’ve never seen a big man have since Undertaker. I give him a lot of credit for being able to pick up the business so quickly.”

source: thewrestlingestate.com

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Alberto El Patron talks Paige’s WWE return, possible MMA return, Swagger, BFG, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal