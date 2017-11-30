Alberto El Patron talked about Paige’s return to Impact

“It’s fantastic, it was just about time. I used to say this all the time, people forget that she had neck surgery, screws behind her neck. That’s the reason why she was out of the business and it takes time to recover from something like that and then she started working really hard for her big comeback, and now she’s there. She’s doing what she has been doing since the beginning of her career in WWE. She’s killing it, she’s doing a fantastic job. I said it before and I’ll say it again, she has all the potential to be the most successful Diva of all time. We have to give her time.”

source: El Patron on the weekly Impact conference call

