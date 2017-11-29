WWE Studios expanding into TV and digital

WWE announced today that its film division, WWE Studios, will be expanding its efforts into television and digital with both scripted and unscripted entertainment.

“Given the size of our fan base and their appetite for WWE programming well beyond our core in-ring shows, this is the ideal time to further establish the WWE brand with new genres across platforms,” said WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. “WWE Studios is open for business with this new TV and digital initiative.”

Two big upcoming WWE Studios releases are Fighting With My Family, the movie about the family of WWE Superstar Paige which features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson both in front and behind the camera in a producer role and the Andre The Giant documentary for HBO.

“Our new expanded focus on television and digital continues to push WWE Studios as a multiplatform production company, with the ability to create original content for global distribution as we have successfully done for the big screen,” said WWE Studios President Michael Luisi. “We look forward to identifying key partners to work alongside us while creating opportunities to use our on-screen WWE talent in new and exciting ways.”

