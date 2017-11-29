WWE NXT Coverage – 11/29/17

We see the NXT opening video and then go into the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, Texas. We see that Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) will take on Mark Andrews and Pete Dunne, as well as Kairi Sane and Peyton Royce going one-on-one later tonight.

—

Match #1: Tag Team Match – The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

Moss and Dawkins tie up and Dawkins backs Moss into the corner. Moss slaps Dawkin across the face and ducks out of the ring. Moss gets back in and takes Dawkins down to the mat, but Dawkins comes back and takes Moss down as well. Dawkins sends Moss off the ropes, but Moss takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Dawkins comes back with a scoop slam and tags in Ford. Dawkins flips Ford down onto Moss and Ford goes for the cover, but Moss kicks out at two. Ford applies a side-headlock, but Moss backs him into the ropes and tags in Sabbatelli. Sabbatelli takes down Ford and gloats a bit, which allows Ford to come back with a dropkick. Dawkins gets into the ring and sends Moss to the floor as well as we head to a break.

Back from the break, Ford drops Moss with a running kick but Sabbatelli drops Ford with a forearm shot. Sabbatelli beats Ford down to the mat and mouths at Dawkins. Sabbatelli tags Moss in, who keeps control and slams Ford down to the mat. Moss mocks Ford’s dancing and then delivers a forearm to keep him grounded. Ford comes back with a few chops, but Moss drops him with a back elbow. Moss goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out at two. Moss delivers a few right hands down on the mat and then applies a rear chin-lock. Ford fights to his feet, but Moss sends him to the corner. Moss charges, but Ford moves and tags in Dawkins as Sabbatelli tag in as well. Dawkins drops Sabbatelli with a dropkick and then keeps Moss down as well. Dawkins delivers splashes to both Moss and Sabbatelli in the corners and then slams Sabbatelli down to the mat. Dawkins goes for the cover, but Moss breaks it up.

Dawkins sends Moss to the floor and rolls up Sababtelli for two. Moss comes back an kicks Dawkins in the face and Sabbatelli goes for the cover, but the referee sees Moss helping with the pin. Ford takes Moss out and Dawkisn tags Ford. Dawkins drops Sabbatelli with the pop-up spine-buster and then Ford connects with the top rope splash and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Street Profits.

—

We see exclusive footage from last week of Trent Seven and Tyler Bate confronting Pete Dunne after his match against Johnny Gargano last week. We then see Seven and Bate backstage earlier today. Seven says it was a few weeks ago when Dunne had the chance to save Wolfgang from the Undisputed ERA, but he chose not to do anything about it and it didn’t sit well with them. Bate says they will do something about it tonight.

We then see an interview with Andrews. He says he and Dunne go a long way back. He says he is only Dunne’s partner tonight because if they win, he wants to be the number one contender for the WWE United Kingdom Championship.

We see that Kairi Sane and Peyton Royce will go one-on-one after the break.

—

We see a vignette for Lars Sullivan.

—

Match #2: Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay)

They tie up and Royce connects with a forearm shot and then beats Sane down to the mat. Royce flips Sane down to the mat, but Sane comes back and connects with a right hand. Sane takes Royce down with a head-scissors take over and then delivers a dropkick. Sane goes for the cover, but Royce kicks out at two. Kay tries to get involved and distracts Sane. Royce takes Sane down with the spinning heel kick and goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two. Royce kicks Sane down to the mat again and goes for the fisherman’s suplex. Sane counters with a roll up and goes for the cover, but Royce kicks out at two. Royce drops Sane with a clothesline as we head to a break.

