Spoiler: Title Change at Tonight’s WWE NXT TV Tapings

Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era defeated Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY to become the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at tonight’s tapings from Full Sail University. The match, which saw interference from Adam Cole, should air on the December 20th episode.

This is the first title reign for O’Reilly and Fish in NXT. SAnitY won the titles back on August 19th at the “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event with a win over The Authors of Pain.

Below is a photo of the new champs:

Undisputed Era win the tag team titles after a lot of Cole distraction pic.twitter.com/Qc1pZaUaeD — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 30, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)