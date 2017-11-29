Punk to discuss his future with Dana White

During a media lunch yesterday, UFC President Dana White revealed that CM Punk will be at UFC 218 in Detroit on December 2 and the two will have a sit-down chat regarding Punk’s future. White remarked that he is not sure about a return to the UFC for CM Punk at this point although he said that he loves Punk and he’ll see what he’s doing. The news was reported by Marc Raimondi of MMAFighting.com. The former WWE champion was given a fantastic opportunity to make his MMA debut inside UFC’s Octagon last year. That opportunity came at UFC 203 against the young Mickie Gall, however his time in the Octagon was short as Gall put on the rear-naked choke and Punk tapped out at 2:14 of round one. Since then, Punk has resumed his MMA training at Roufusport in Milwaukee and is adamant about continuing his mixed martial arts career.

