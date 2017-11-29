Brie Bella says Daniel Bryan “is on a mission” to return wrestling in the WWE

Appearing on the latest episode of former Raw ring announcer Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Brie Bella said that her husband Daniel Bryan is on a mission to return in the ring. In a WWE ring, to be exact.

Brie said that Bryan “has flown himself all over the United States to all different doctors to figure out what he could do to help turn that no into a yes.” She added that eight different doctors who specialize in this field have not objected to her husband returning to the ring.

Brie noted that WWE is looking at the possibility of him returning to the ring and acknowledged that the topic of stepping back in the ring cause a lot of arguments at home especially when she got pregnant.

The former WWE champion last wrestled in 2015 during a WWE European tour in the United Kingdom. He has since been forced to retire due to his concussions and then returned as the Smackdown General Manager last year when Smackdown went live on Tuesday nights on USA Network.

