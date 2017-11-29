Anthem reworking contracts to allow anyone leaving to keep using Impact gimmicks

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Impact Wrestling’s chief Ed Nordholm said that Anthem are reworking their talent contracts to allow anyone who leaves to continue to use their gimmick even if it was created while at Impact. Nordholm said he was aware of the development of the Matt Hardy character on Raw and said that there have been no new negotiations between the two parties or any other discussion of revenue sharing over the broken gimmick. “Will be interested to see where they take the concept,” Nordholm said of the recent Hardy transformation. “Our new talent agreements all incorporate language that allow talent to continue to use their IMPACT persona after they leave the company. We are working with our legal team to amend our existing agreements to extend this to all of our current and former talent.” In WWE, that is a big no no and any gimmicks created by the company remain solely within WWE.

(Visited 67 times, 67 visits today)