WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/27/17 – Charleston, West Virginia

1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. 10-Man Tag Team Match

Mike Kanellis, The Colons, and The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Tye Dillinger, Breezango, and The Ascension

3. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

Baron Corbin defeated Sin Cara and Shinsuke Nakamura

4. Randy Orton defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English)

5. 3-on-2 Handicap Match

Charlotte Flair and Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Lana (w/Tamina)

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated The New Day (w/Kofi Kingston), Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

