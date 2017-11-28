WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/26/17 – Roanoke, Virginia
1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
2. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
The Bludgeon Brothers, The Colons, and Mike Kanellis defeated Breezango, The Ascension, and Tye Dillinger
3. Rusev (w/Aiden English) defeated Sin Cara
4. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, The New Day, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
5. Three-on-Two Handicap Match
Charlotte Flair and Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina (w/Lana)
6. WWE United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin (via disqualification)
7. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)