WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/26/17 – Roanoke, Virginia

1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

The Bludgeon Brothers, The Colons, and Mike Kanellis defeated Breezango, The Ascension, and Tye Dillinger

3. Rusev (w/Aiden English) defeated Sin Cara

4. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, The New Day, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

5. Three-on-Two Handicap Match

Charlotte Flair and Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina (w/Lana)

6. WWE United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin (via disqualification)

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

