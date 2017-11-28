WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/26/17 – Roanoke, Virginia

Nov 28, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
The Bludgeon Brothers, The Colons, and Mike Kanellis defeated Breezango, The Ascension, and Tye Dillinger

3. Rusev (w/Aiden English) defeated Sin Cara

4. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, The New Day, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

5. Three-on-Two Handicap Match
Charlotte Flair and Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina (w/Lana)

6. WWE United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin (via disqualification)

7. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Petey Williams on returning to the ring, TNA legacy, BFG, goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal