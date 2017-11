1. Contender Series Match – Winner gaines entry into a Four Corner Survival Elimination Match @ Final Battle for the ROH Television Title

Silas Young (w/ Beer City Bruiser) defeated Jonathan Gresham

2. 8-Man Tag Team Match

BULLET CLUB (Mary Scurll, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Adam Page) defeated Flip Gordon, Scorpio Sky, Shaheem Ali, and Leon St. Giovanni

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)