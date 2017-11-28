Batista says he used to piss McMahon off all the time

Nov 28, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I pissed him off a lot. I pissed him off to the point where he actually said to me one day, he said, ‘Do you know what I want to do to you right now? I want to slap the s–t out of you!’ I couldn’t believe he was saying this to me! I was like, ‘Man.’ All I could do was laugh and that made him more pissed. But I think it got to the point where I think Vince knew that I was in it for the right reasons. I think he knew that I wanted to be there and that I was good for the company.”

source: The Ross Report

