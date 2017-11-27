WWE Raw Live Event Results – 11/26/17 – Huntsville, Alabama

1. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Asuka defeated Dana Brooke

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Goldust, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Dash Wilder, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto

5. Elias defeated Jason Jordan

Kane cut a promo and said he has beaten Braun Strowman so badly that he wouldn’t be wrestling on the show.

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Alicia Fox

7. Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro

8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe

