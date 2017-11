Tommy Dreamer says Kofi Kingston got screwed in 2009

“I am still angry about a few things in professional wrestling, great things which were either dropped or messed up. One of them being when Kofi Kingston send Randy Orton through the table at Madison Square Garden and they never went full board with it. I am still upset about that.”

source: sportskeeda

