The holidays officially begins and indies begin the season of giving

It’s now officially the Holidays. Your Christmas trees are up, complete with your annual fight with Christmas lights, ornaments and tinsel. Santa is busy, to the point that you have to schedule appointments online at New York’s Macy’s. Hallmark Channel is deep into its oooey-gooey Christmas mega-movie marathons (to the point where you want to sneak in a watching of Die Hard inbetween).

Today is also Cyber Monday. People are buying, buying, buying. Earlier in the weekend where we were to give thanks, people instead mauled each other at stores this weekend (plus one person was shot and seriously wounded outside a Maryland mall), and police were called out in numerous locations after shoppers fought to get something…to celebrate the birthday of the Prince of Peace.

Meanwhile…in the real world, independent wrestling promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area have provided help to those who NEED, rather than WANT, as part of their year-end shows, promotions ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for over 20 years) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 12 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events helping communities with Toys for Tots collections, canned and non-perishable food collections, warn coat and clothing collections, and other charitable efforts.

Independent promotions get a rap from some fans who don’t know better. They’re dismissed as “not WWE”, “too boring”, “all blood and guts”, “not professional”, and a hundred other things. Sometimes an advertised performer doesn’t show, often for good reasons. other times…not so much because of performer or promotion. The venues don’t look like Madison Square Garden or like Monday Night RAW.

But the fact is that these promotions provide live entertainment for their communities, and at this time of year, they serve the communities they run shows in…and provide help that no one else does to those in need.

55 such events have been announced for the Holidays or already held:

November

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling raised $775 cash, 10 new bikes valued at $800 and $500+ in toys (total donation of over $2000) at the November 4 19th anniversary show (as well as collected toys at the October 7 show)

* Cassidy Christie Memorial Show raised $2,300 for the Cassidy Christie Memorial College Scholarship Fund. Cassidy Christie is the 11 year old daughter of longtime Michigan wrestler Pete Christie who died from a rare form of cancer in November 2015.

* Smash Wrestling held a show in Cobourg, ON in support of Fighting the Truth on November 10. Fighting the Truth is a non-profit organization which raises awareness for mental illness and alcohol and substance abuse in sports.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presented its annual Headlock for Hunger on November 11 at The Wex in Cadillac, MI. Just over 200 pounds of canned and non-perishable food was collected for Shepard’s Table.

* Fighting for Autism partnered with Dynamo Pro Wrestling in a benefit show on November 11 in St. Charles, MO.

* Northern Tier Wrestling presented Fight for the Cure on November 12th in Towanda, PA and raised $320 for the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital helping children with pediatric cancer.

* Tommy Wildfire Rich’s Wrestling School in Myrtle Beach, BC did a food drive from November 6-14. Numerous boxes of non-perishable and canned food were donated to local charities along with fresh chickens, from a local merchant, Fieldale Farms.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling held it annual food drive at its November 18 Harper’s Ferry, WV event and collected 113 pounds of food for Jefferson County Community Ministries.

* IWA Vintage Pro Wrestling and DAWG held a benefit event on November 18 at The Alms Center in Bridgeton, NJ for CASA. Nearly $100 was raised that will help the organization that advocates on behalf of abused and neglected children who are struggling in foster care.

* All Pro Wrestling and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada again held Headlock on Hunger on November 18 at the Edward C Reed High School, Sparks, NV.

* NOVA Pro Wrestling again helped the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 24 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA. 300 toys were donated.

* Appalachian Mountain Wrestling presented “Thanksgiving Turmoil 2” on November 23 in Hazard, KY at AB Combs Elementary School, AND presented “Blue & Black Friday” on November 24 in Jackson, KY at Breathitt County High School, collecting toys for their annual Toy Drive. At least $500 in toys were collected.

* Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling presents “Headlocks for Hunger” on November 25 for the fourth consecutive year at the Departure Bay Activity Center in Nanaimo, BC, VIPW collected 3 huge bins of canned and non-perishable food for the local Loaves and Fishes food bank.

* All Star Wrestling/West Virginia returned to Madison, WV on Black Friday (November 24th). Santa again collected bags of toys and cash donations for The Nice List.

* Classic Championship Wrestling returned to Lebanon, PA on November 24 for Blood, Sweat, and Chairs, benefiting Toys for Tots.

* Pro Wrestling Eclipse presented November Bash on November 26 at the Oshawa Legion Branch 43, Oshawa, ON. This year’s November Bash will be a fundraiser for two good causes: Feed The Street and Cold Foot Canada. Non perishable goods and clothing will be collected at the show.

* Delmarva Wrestling Digest and Kentucky Fried Chicken of Seaford, DE present our 3rd Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive featuring Ring of Honor Superstars “Dem Boys” Jay & Mark Briscoe and some of Delmarva’s top independent on Wednesday, November 29 from 5:30-8:30 PM. Bring your new and unwrapped toys, plus 10% of ALL SALES go to Toys for Tots.

December

* Christian Wrestling Association International and Cody Hawk Pro Wrestling Training Camp present Warehouse Wars on Friday, December 1 at 1930 Fairgrove Ave, Hamilton, OH. The event features live pro wrestling, featuring the stars of the CWAI & the students of Cody Hawk’s Pro Wrestling Training Camp. This will be an old school style wrestling show, with heroes and villains. Clean family friendly wrestling, the way it should be. All seats $5. $2 off with donation of canned or non-perishable food items.

* MCW Pro Wrestling has “Season’s Beatings”, its annual Toys for Tots show scheduled for December 1 in Joppa, MD.

* Harley Race’s World League Wrestling presents Christmas Bash 2017 on December 2 in Troy. MO. In the spirit of the holidays, we are raising both monetary and food donations for our local community food pantry – The Bread For Life Food Pantry – that helps those in need in our local community here in Lincoln County. The main event will feature a rematch for the WLW Tag-Team Championships as champions Superstar Steve and Brandon Espy Espinosa take on Warwick Stephans and Kyle Roberts. All tickets are just $10, and if you bring in 5 or more canned food items – you will receive 50% off your tickets for that night’s event!

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling does its Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toys for Tots show (of three shows yearly) in Columbus, IN on December 2.

* Wrestling for Charity presents “Fight for Daniel” on December 2 at the Claremore Community Center, Claremore, OK to benefit the families of children fighting childhood cancer.

* Monster Factory Pro Wrestling returns on December 2 to the Monster Factory, 541 Mantua Avenue, Paulsboro, NJ, on December 2. Monster Factory Pro Wrestling is doing a Toys for Tots collection at the show.

* Tommy Wildfire Rich’s Wrestling School in Myrtle Beach, BC will be doing a Toys For Tots drive during December, with the X Gym the first drop off location

* United Wrestling Coalition of Wrightstown, NJ, will hold their annual Toys for Tots event on December 2; with a special emphasis this year on behalf of the victims of Harvey, asking for a small donation or note of encouragement to this year’s hurricane victims in Houston and Puerto Rico. Go to https://www.facebook.com/UWCFanCave for further information.

* The Delaware/South Jersey based ECWA runs its annual Toys for Tots show on December 2 in Woodbury Heights, NJ.

* Chinlock Wrestling comes to Kingston, ON on December 2 for its annual holiday charity show. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is featured.

* Ring Wars Carolina returns to Lumberton, NC on December 2, donations of gift cards $5 or more as admission accepted for area flood victims.

* Keystone State Wrestling Alliance presents: Fan Fest/Toy Drive 2017 on December 2 at the Spirit Hall (old Lawrenceville Moose) , 242 51st Street, Pittsburgh, PA

* American Premier Wrestling presents BRAWL 30 – Toys for Tots on December 2 at the APW Slam Center , Statesboro, GA. – Doors Open, 4:30 pm. Emerald Match, 4:45 pm. Bell Time, 5:00 pm. $7 Adults/Kids, $3.

* Aspire Pro Wrestling returns to action on December 3 at the Pennsauken Youth Athletic Association, 3501 Elm Avenue, Pennsauken with a 2:00 pm belltime. Donations of canned goods and non-perishables will be collected for the South Jersey Food Bank.

* Brew City Wrestling has scheduled its annual Headlock for Hunger food collection at its December 8 show in West Allis, WI.

* California’s Big Time Wrestling returns for “Rock The Bells”, their annual holiday toy drive in Newark, CA on December 8.

* Adrenaline Championship Wrestling returns to Denton, MD on December 8 for their annual Toys for Tots show.

* H20: HardCore Hustle Organization returns on December 8 for HOSS, a 16 person tournament at the Monroe Business Center, 1041 Glassboro Road/Building C/Suite 1 in Williamstown, NJ. The show will feature a Toys for Toys collection.

* United Pro Wrestling teams up with Ultimate Championship Wrestling on December 9 for a Toys for Tots Toy Drive at the National Guard Armory in Bowling Green, KY.

* Northeast Wrestling returns to the NEW Arena, 40 Peck Road, Bethany, CT on Saturday, December 9 for King of Bethany. This is Northeast Wrestling’s annual holiday spectacular and a Toys for Tots – Fundraising event. The Marines will be in attendance that day. The promotion asks all of its fans to help those in need to bring an unwrapped toy and support Toys for Tots this holiday season.

* Grand Slam Wrestling returns to the GSW Arena, Old Forge, PA for Jingle Brawl on December 9. A Toys for Tots collection takes place at the show.

* All State Championship Wrestling returns to New Egypt, NJ on December 9 at New Egypt High School with a 7:00 pm bell time to benefit Toys for Tots. $5 off your ticket with a new, unwrapped toy.

* 3Count Pro Wrestling returns to Liberty High 124 Red Devil Dr, Liberty, SC on December 9 for Country Santa Clash 5 as they raise money and collect toys for Country Santa. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson will be there for a VIP meet and greet at 5:30 pm.

* Combat Zone Wrestling and DJ Hyde have agreed again to do the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve) for the thirteenth year in a row at Combat Zone Wrestling’s Cage of Death 19 on December 9 at the Rastelli Kids Complex, 1855 Hurffville Rd, Sewell, NJ. Matches announced: In the Cage of Death… CZW World Heavyweight Champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Joe Gacy vs. Shane Strickland, and Jimmy Lloyd vs. Matt Tremont Pit of 10,000 thumbtacks match.

* DCW Pro Wrestling presents Rumble for Glory on December 9 at the Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front St. Milford, DE to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

* Golden Corner Wrestling presents Christmas Corner in Seneca, SC on December 10 at the Bounty Land Baptist Church, 1926 Blue Ridge Blvd, Seneca, SC. The event will raise money for a local fan’s medical bills, plus acts as a Toys for Tots show (bring an unwrapped toy and receive 1 free student ticket with 1 paid adult ticket) .

* Ontario’s Smash Wrestling presents SMASH!STIGMA! together with Wrestling With Stigma to benefit the The Peterborough AIDS Resource Network on December 10 at The Venue, Peterborough, ON. SMASH!STIGMA! will feature top local, Canadian and International wrestling personalities such as Petey Williams “The Canadian Destroyer” TNA Wrestling Star, Tyson Dux

* Imperial Wrestling Revolution will do a Toys for Tots show at its December 10 show in Ardmore, OK. They are also working on starting a partnership with Vettix.org, which gives away free tickets to active duty military personnel and veterans.

* Championship Wrestling from Ontario presents “T’was The Fight Before Christmas” on December 10 at The Rockpile in Toronto, ON. Non-perishable foods are being collected for Toronto’s Daily Bread Food bank.

* Pro Wrestling All Stars presents Christmas Classic on Friday night December 15th from The Play Atlantis in Melvindale, MI featuring former WWE star Adam Rose. This is the promotion’s annual Toys for Tots show. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event. Every child deserves a Christmas.

* Crossfire Wrestling comes to Lincoln Alexander Centre, 160 King Street East, Hamilton, ON on December 16 with an 8:00 pm belltime in a benefit for Mission Services Men’s Shelter and Addiction Services.

* Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling presents its annual Wrestling For Hunger show in New Westminster, BC on December 16. 7:30 pm bell time (doors open at 7:00 pm)

* Georgia Wrestling Extreme presents its first Annual Holiday Throwdown and Toy Drive on December 16 in Albany, GA. Tickets are only $10, ($7 with any unwrapped Toy) kids 5 and under are free. Special appearances by Scott Hudson and Jimmy Rave .

* Miracle in Greektown takes place December 17 in Toronto, ON to benefit the John Howard Society of Toronto, which provides addiction/harm reduction services, domestic violence services and more

* H20: HardCore Hustle Organization returns to action on December 22 for HOSS, for ” A Christmas Classic 2″ at the Monroe Business Center, 1041 Glassboro Road/Building C/Suite 1 in Williamstown, NJ. The show will feature a Toys for Toys collection.

* Keystone Championship Wrestling presents “Slay Bells Ring”, a Toys for Tots show, on December 23 at the Darby Recreation Center, 1022 Ridge Avenue, Darby, PA.

* Great Canadian Wrestling returns to Oshawa, ON on December 27 for “Season’s Beatings”, to benefit Simcoe Hall Settlement House with a 6:00 pm bell time. Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door. Bring cans of food and get one raffle ticket for each can you bring.

For those of you readers who see giving a toy, a can of food, or a warm coat as just one small thing, please understand this: a can of soup means that gets a meal for a day, a box of rice means that a family is fed for a week or more, a warm coat meant a child won’t shiver uncontrollably when they walk to school, or a toy meant that a child is allowed a moment of innocence and joy, often after they’ve gone through fear and deprivation for far too long. Just like the people did and are doing for those in need in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida…now it’s your turn to do that one small thing.

So… if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….hurry up. If you’re an indy fan, and your promotion isn’t named…ask them if they plan to do something this year.

As always, I’ll plug these events here to the point you can recite them in your sleep; no matter what else I may discuss in this blog. Please send them to me ASAP at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

Until next time….

