Rey Mysterio headlining a lucha libre show in Nashville

“Arolucha, Inc. is proud to announce that Rey Mysterio will headline the main event for the Aro Lucha lucha libre show in Nashville on December 10th, 2017. Alongside other luchadores, stars, and characters, Rey will anchor a talented roster of athletes that will perform at Aro Lucha’s inaugural event.”

