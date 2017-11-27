RAW Tag Team Title Match Announced for Next Week, Superstars Miss This Week’s RAW

Seth Rollins announced on tonight’s WWE RAW that he and Dean Ambrose are invoking their rematch clause for a title shot from RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Rollins & Ambrose vs. Cesaro & Sheamus will take place on next week’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tonight’s RAW saw Rollins defeat Cesaro in singles action. Ambrose was absent as he’s on his honeymoon in Hawaii with Renee Young, who will likely be missing this week’s SmackDown as well. Sheamus was also absent tonight as he’s on his “annual sabbatical” back in Ireland. Both will be back next week.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)