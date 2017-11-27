Matt Hardy Teases “Broken” Change on RAW (Video), Enzo Amore Set to Defend, WWE NXT Promo

– Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce will also air on this week’s WWE NXT episode, as revealed in the promo below. As noted, this week’s episode will also feature Trent Seven & Tyler Bate vs. Mark Andrews & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne plus highlights from Adam Cole vs. then-NXT Champion Drew McIntyre with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. All three of these matches took place at the NXT live event in San Antonio, which was just one night before Drew lost the title to Andrade “Cien” Almas at the “Takeover: WarGames” event. New NXT matches will be taped at Wednesday’s TV tapings from Full Sail University and we will have live spoilers.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on tonight’s show that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will defend his title in 4 weeks against an opponent to be determined by two Fatal 4 Way matches and a singles match. The first Fatal 4 Way took place tonight and saw Rich Swann defeat Akira Tozawa, Ariya Daivari and Noam Dar. The next Fatal 4 Way will take place next Monday but WWE has not confirmed the participants. The winner of that Fatal 4 Way will face Swann the next week and the winner of that match will become the new #1 contender for a match with Enzo the next week.

– Matt Hardy’s losing streak continued on tonight’s RAW with a loss to Bray Wyatt but it looks like they are moving forward with the WWE debut of his “Broken” gimmick. As seen below, Hardy snapped with a “delete!” chant after the match and later commented on Twitter about his “dormant condishtion” being “woken” up:

