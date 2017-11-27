KC Spinelli

Real name: Natalie Harrison
Height: 5’4″
Weight: 163 lbs.
Date of birth:
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
Pro debut: 2009
Trained by: Lance Storm, Scotty Mac, Kenny Lush, Nelson Creed, Nicole Matthews, & Artemis Spencer
Finishing move:

Biography

– On October 28, 2011, Spinelli defeated Nicole Matthews to capture the ECCW Women’s title in Surrey, British Columbia.
– Spinelli defeated Alexia Nicole on October 28, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario for the APW Women’s title.
– In the fall of 2017, Spinelli made her Impact Wrestling debut.

