Edge praised The Velveteen Dream for his match against Aleister Black at War Games

Nov 27, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

On the E&C Podcast Edge praised The Velveteen Dream for his match against Aleister Black at War Games

“I haven’t seen much of Velveteen Dream but I just watched his and Aleister Black’s match. That kid’s been working what 3 Years? 3 Years to be where he’s at is incredible. He’s already found a character and he’s fully committed to it. He’s got parts of Rick Rude, part Prince and it’s fun. I really enjoyed their match. It was really fun to watch and I thought there was a lot of cool false finishes. He’s going to be a big player down the line. Like I said for just 3 years in or whatever he’s gonna be a good one.”

(The 434 Club)

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Petey Williams on returning to the ring, TNA legacy, BFG, goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal