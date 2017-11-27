Edge praised The Velveteen Dream for his match against Aleister Black at War Games

“I haven’t seen much of Velveteen Dream but I just watched his and Aleister Black’s match. That kid’s been working what 3 Years? 3 Years to be where he’s at is incredible. He’s already found a character and he’s fully committed to it. He’s got parts of Rick Rude, part Prince and it’s fun. I really enjoyed their match. It was really fun to watch and I thought there was a lot of cool false finishes. He’s going to be a big player down the line. Like I said for just 3 years in or whatever he’s gonna be a good one.”

